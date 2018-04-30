  • St. Johns County resident calls deputies after alligator bangs on door

    It's mating season for alligators in Florida -- and one St. Johns County resident got a good look at one first-hand. 

    The St. Johns County Sheriffs Office released a photo over the weekend of an alligator at the front door of an unnamed neighborhood in the county. 

    The homeowner called the non-emergency number for SJSO, and deputies came out and removed the little guy. 

    According to FWC, alligators begin courting mates in April and typically mate in May and June.

    During mating season, officials said alligators will be more active, loud and present as the reptiles seek out companions. 

