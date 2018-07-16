St. Johns County School District employee arrested for child molestation

St. Johns County School District plumber Zachary Bass was arrested Friday for charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under 12 years old.
The police report says Bass, 34, had been molesting the victim for over a year.
This incidents occurred in St. Augustine.
This incidents occurred in St. Augustine.
This is the first time Bass has been arrested, according to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office records.
His bond was $100,000. He was released from the St. John's County Jail on Sunday.
The Special Victims Unit and the Department of Children and Families is helping the victim and the victim's family.
