0 Shipwreck in St. Johns County in danger of breaking apart

There’s a race to preserve a piece of history continues as archeologists try to come up with a plan to move part of a historic ship that washed ashore in St. Johns County.

There are concerns high tide could wash away the ship. Archeologists said some of the hull has already been eroded by the waves.

It has been difficult for workers to operate machinery in the sand that could move the hull, and there are concerns the hull could break apart.

Archeologists are recording details of this ship such as height and length measurements. There is no timeframe to move the structure.

“I think it should be moved to a museum so future generations can see it,” resident Cocoa Reep said.

Homeowners say the ship is too delicate to remain in their backyard. That’s why they say it was important to section off the artifact with this tape until they figure out a way to move the structure.

Nearby homeowners are still in awe of the structure that washed up and brought worldwide attention to this small stretch of sand in central St. Johns County.

“There’s so many things out there that we don’t even know about. That we can’t even see,” Cynthia Marici said.

