St. Johns deputies responding to "despondent individual" on U.S. 1 near SR 312

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a "despondent individual" on U.S. 1 near State Road 312.
POLICE ACTIVITY - Deputies are on scene with a despondent individual at US-1 and SR 312. There is no threat to public safety, and we are working to reach this individual and get him the necessary help he needs.— SJSO (@SJSOPIO) May 20, 2018
Please avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your understanding pic.twitter.com/GZprB9OsFC
SJSO said there is no threat to public safety and it is working to get the man the help he needs.
Several people have called the Action News Jax newsroom saying they saw a man on the roof of the Wendy's restaurant in that area.
SJSO is asking people to avoid the area if possible.
