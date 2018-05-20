  • St. Johns deputies responding to "despondent individual" on U.S. 1 near SR 312

    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a "despondent individual" on U.S. 1 near State Road 312.

    SJSO said there is no threat to public safety and it is working to get the man the help he needs.

    Several people have called the Action News Jax newsroom saying they saw a man on the roof of the Wendy's restaurant in that area.

    SJSO is asking people to avoid the area if possible.

