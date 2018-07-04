St. Johns deputies trying to identify men potentially tied to theft of church items

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down three men who allegedly stole items from a local church.
Deputies say the three suspects were caught on surveillance at Mill Creek Elementary School around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 1. They left the school with a large black bag, according to SJSO.
A local church holds service at that school every Sunday. SJSO says a Samsung tablet, iPad cashier station, and two portable radios were reported missing from the church area of the building.
If you have any information on the identity of these subjects or the theft, you’re asked to contact SJSO Detective Joshua Wilson at jwilson@sjso.org.
