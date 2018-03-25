  • St. Marys Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package

    A Walmart in St. Marys, Georgia, has been evacuated due to a suspicious package that was left in the parking lot, St. Marys police said Saturday evening.

    Police said the area will be off limits for at least an hour.

    Explosives technicians are on the way from Savannah as a precaution, police added.

