  • Starbucks locations on lookout for fake coupons targeting African-Americans, using N-word

    By: Courtney Cole , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Local Starbucks locations are now on the lookout for fake coupons offering free coffee for "all people of color."

    Action News Jax Courtney Cole breaks down the hidden racial messages found within the coupon.

    The coupon reads, “The best dialogue starts over a cup of coffee and we’d like to buy you one.”

    But what some unsuspecting customers pulled up when they scanned the QR code started a completely definitely conversation.

    The coupon that's fooled many people is being posted all over social media.

    When you scan the QR code on the voucher, the N-word pops up.

    It was released on Wednesday, almost one week after two black men were arrested and removed from at a Starbucks in Philadelphia because they hadn't bought anything.

    The coupon is believed to have been created by the White Supremacy Movement.

    Despite this bump in the road, Jason Mudd, an Axia public relations professional that specializes in branding, thinks the company is taking the right steps to take the proper steps to move forward.

    "You’ve got to involve leadership, you’ve got to involve communications team, your crisis team, as well as attorneys and other advisrrs. It takes time, people have different opinions," Mudd said.

    Starbucks said the coupon is not affiliated with the coffee chain at all.

    On May 29, the coffee company plans to close 8,000 of its U.S. locations for a few hours for racial bias training.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starbucks locations on lookout for fake coupons targeting…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman's truck vandalized after road rage incident in which she says man…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher Supply Depot back open in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Future military leaders at UNF train with Black Hawk helicopter for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville Jaguars reveal new uniforms during 'State of the Franchise'