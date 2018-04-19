0 Starbucks locations on lookout for fake coupons targeting African-Americans, using N-word

Local Starbucks locations are now on the lookout for fake coupons offering free coffee for "all people of color."

Action News Jax Courtney Cole breaks down the hidden racial messages found within the coupon.

The coupon reads, “The best dialogue starts over a cup of coffee and we’d like to buy you one.”

But what some unsuspecting customers pulled up when they scanned the QR code started a completely definitely conversation.

The coupon that's fooled many people is being posted all over social media.

When you scan the QR code on the voucher, the N-word pops up.

It was released on Wednesday, almost one week after two black men were arrested and removed from at a Starbucks in Philadelphia because they hadn't bought anything.

The coupon is believed to have been created by the White Supremacy Movement.

Despite this bump in the road, Jason Mudd, an Axia public relations professional that specializes in branding, thinks the company is taking the right steps to take the proper steps to move forward.

"You’ve got to involve leadership, you’ve got to involve communications team, your crisis team, as well as attorneys and other advisrrs. It takes time, people have different opinions," Mudd said.

Starbucks said the coupon is not affiliated with the coffee chain at all.

On May 29, the coffee company plans to close 8,000 of its U.S. locations for a few hours for racial bias training.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.