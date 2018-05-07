  • State fire marshal investigating suspected arson at University Townhomes

    The state fire marshal is investigating a suspected arson at a University Townhomes apartment on Justina Road.

    Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says a neighbor called in after hearing a loud boom, around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

    Neighbors, the property manager and JFRD Chief R.F. Gillis all told her someone was just evicted from the unit last week.

    “When JFRD arrived on  scene, the flames were heavy,” Gillis said.

    Gillis said firefighters were able to put it out pretty quickly and keep it contained to the one unit.

    The fire was so powerful that the glass was blown out of one side of the windows in the front of the unit.

    There were also some items left inside the apartment.

    In the back of the unit-- the impact of the blast shattered both of the back windows and left chunks of crumbled concrete behind.

    Neighbors said they don’t think the fire was an accident.

    "People are afraid to speak out, so that’s what the problem is. I’m sure they’ll find out who did it," one neighbor said.

    The neighbor Action News Jax Courtney Cole spoke to didn’t want her face shown. She said she fears retaliation from whoever could have done this.

    The property manager told JSO they have surveillance video, and they're prepared to hand it over to

    JSO to help find the suspect and figure out exactly what happened.

