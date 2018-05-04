0 State preparing legal action against Northside tire plant

State environmental officials say they plan to take legal action against a local recycling plant due to environmental and health risks.

For years the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been trying to get Viva Recycling to clean up the hundreds of thousands of spare tires on its property.

In an Action News Jax investigation last July, we reported the piles were becoming a fire hazard and a ripe environment for mosquitoes to breed.

Since then, the state said Viva hasn’t made good on its promise to clean up the Northside property.

The state’s new plan includes prohibiting the company from accepting new tires and enforcing a cleanup.

A cleanup could cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, if Viva doesn’t clean the property itself.

The state has also let Viva continue to operate, despite that the fact the business has not had a permit to do so since last May.

When we showed up at the facility on Thursday, employees parked trucks in front of the tire piles to keep us from filming them. A manager declined to comment on the phone.



