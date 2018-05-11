0 Stranded neighbors climb through cars of stopped CSX train in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. -

Stranded neighbors in Green Cove Springs climbed through the cars of a stopped CSX train Thursday night to get home.

The train blocked the crossing at County Road 209B near Russell Road for more than two hours, according to neighbors.

Drivers have to travel over the tracks to get in or out of the neighborhood; there’s no other way.

That’s why neighbors posted two signs on either side of the track saying, “Prisoners of CSX.”

Victoria Rogerson said she needed to get home to take her medication.

“I felt captured in here. I felt like a prisoner and I wanted out,” Rogerson said.

Neighbor Randy Gillis didn’t wait around for the train to move.

“We actually climbed between the two cars and someone on this side picked us up and took us to our house,” Gillis said.

A CSX spokesperson said the train had a mechanical issue with the brakes on the rear locomotive.

It’s a different story from what multiple neighbors said they were told when they called the CSX emergency line.

“They said that the engine was on fire,” Rogerson said.

Gillis said CSX told him the same thing.

Action News Jax has asked CSX twice why neighbors say they were told it was an engine fire. We’re still waiting for a response.

Action News Jax has been out to that same neighborhood multiple times to report on stopped trains.

In February, we reported the tracks were closed for two days for upgrades.

CSX said this blockage was different from past ones in the neighborhood: Not an operational issue, but a mechanical one.

The company’s data shows it’s at near-record high levels of performance for how quickly its trains move and how infrequently they stop.

Gillis said there have been fewer stopped trains in his neighborhood lately.

“I would have to agree with that, since the management change and the restructuring of CSX,” Gillis said.

Rogerson said she’s had enough.

“I don’t ever want to drive into this neighborhood again. I don’t feel safe,” she said.

