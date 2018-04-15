  • Tornado reported in Camden County; Tornado Watch over for Jacksonville

    HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST: Storms expected to start around 2 p.m. 

    4:20 p.m. The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Duval County. 

    3:30 p.m. A tornado has been reported in Camden County near Harrietts Bluff. Trees are reportedly uprooted. 

    3:20 p.m. A woman was rescued after a tree fell on her trailer on the Westside of Jacksonviolle, pinning her inside the home.The woman, who has a 2-year-old child, was rescued and taken to UF Health in Jacksonville. 

    2:48 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns County now until 3:+30 p.m.

    2:34 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden County until 3:15 p.m. 

    2:18 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval and Nassau County until 3 p.m. 

    2:10 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m. for portions of Clay and Putnam counties.

    1:40 p.m. Tornado Watch has been canceled for Ware County. 

    12:20 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia until 7 p.m.

    12:15 p.m. Sunday night's Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game has been postponed. The game will be made up on May 18. If you have a ticket, it can be exchanged for another game this season. 

    12:07 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Baker, Columbia, Charlton, Ware, and Pierce counties until 12:45 p.m. 

    10:14 a.m. A Tornado Watch has been issued for our entire viewing area until 6 p.m. This is not a warning; a Watch indicates a tornado is possible. A Warning means a tornado has been confirmed. 

    Isolated storms will develop out ahead of the main line, and those will rumble through Jacksonville between 2 and 4 p.m. The squall line will push through the I-95 corridor between 4 and 6 p.m. 

    Clearing will take place behind the line as it moves eastward.

    The main concerns with the strongest storms Sunday will be wind, which could gust out at 60 mph. These storms will be very fast-moving with lots of rain, so conditions will change in an instant.

