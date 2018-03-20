  • Students sent home after bomb threat at Bartram Trail High School

    Updated:

    Students are being sent home from school after a bomb threat at Bartram Trail High School, school officials said.

    The bomb threat was found on a bathroom mirror Tuesday morning.

    Students were evacuated and because of severe weather expected Tuesday, district officials decided to release students for the day.

    Students are not in danger and investigators are working to determine who wrote the threat, school officials said.

    Statement from Chris Phelps, principal of Bartram Trail:

    "Good Morning Bartram Trail Parents and Families,

    We are currently working with law enforcement to investigate a bomb threat written in a bathroom on campus. Due to the severe weather expected, we have made the decision to end the school day. Student Drivers will be dismissed first, Buses are on the way to school and will be loaded upon their arrival and students who are Parent Pick Up will be held in auditorium until parents or family members arrive. The auditorium has already been searched and cleared by law enforcement. Rest assured that your students are being cared for and we are making provisions to keep all students safe.  

    Thank you for your continued support.
    Chris Phelps
    Principal"

    Watch CBS47 at Noon for the latest information.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students sent home after bomb threat at Bartram Trail High School

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Tornado Watch in effect for Northeast Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Yulee man caught masturbating at Walmart

  • Headline Goes Here

    Closures of Jacksonville grocery stores could create food desert

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two thieves behind string of burglaries of St. Johns County businesses