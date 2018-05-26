0 Subtropical Storm Alberto: Florida Attorney General activates state price gouging hotline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto, Attorney General Pam Bondi activated Florida’s price gouging hotline for consumers statewide on Saturday.

The opening of the hotline comes as Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in 67 counties in anticipation of heavy rain and flooding as the state's Emergency Operations Center continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Florida’s price gouging law only applies within the area of the declared state of emergency, which in this case is all Florida counties, according to a release from Bondi's office.

State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

Anyone who suspects price gouging during this declared state of emergency should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

Bondi's office said violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

In addition to the civil penalties for price gouging, state law criminalizes the sale of goods and services to the public without possession of an occupational license. Violators of the law can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor, the release detailed.

Florida Statute 501.160 states that during a state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell, lease, offer to sell, or offer for lease essential commodities, dwelling units, or self-storage facilities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration of the state of emergency, unless the seller can justify the price by showing increases in its prices or market trends.

For more information on price gouging, please click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.