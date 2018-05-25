DOWNLOAD: First Alert Weather app
Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed in the northwest Caribbean.
The track is in! Subtropical Storm Alberto will stay west of us but we will have plenty of heavy rain for the holiday weekend. #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/h5yer03PGP— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) May 25, 2018
First Alert Meteorologist Arielle Nixon said our local impact doesn't change.
We will see periods of heavy rain, breezy at the coast and elevated risk of rip currents over the Memorial Day weekend.
The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center released a five-day rainfall forecast (pictured below).
We now have Subtropical Storm Alberto in the NW Caribbean. We'll get an official advisory from @NHC_Atlantic soon with the storm track, but our local impact doesn't change. Periods of heavy rain, breezy at the coast, elevated risk of rip currents pic.twitter.com/OZ2pM46Jyi— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) May 25, 2018
