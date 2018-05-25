  • Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed in the northwest Caribbean.

    First Alert Meteorologist Arielle Nixon said our local impact doesn't change.

    We will see periods of heavy rain, breezy at the coast and elevated risk of rip currents over the Memorial Day weekend.

    The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center released a five-day rainfall forecast (pictured below).

     

