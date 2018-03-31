Suspect identified in killing of mother of 5 in her own driveway

The search is on for the person who shot and killed a mother of five as she was about to take one of her kids to school.
The DeKalb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News they are looking for Keitran Foots, who is wanted for the murder of Sharika Bowman, 35. Foots was the boyfriend of Bowman, according to police.
Police told Channel 2’s Tom Regan Foots ambushed Bowman on Wyndham Drive in Stone Mountain.
Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots ring through the neighborhood Friday morning.
Foots is 30 years old 5’11” and 150 lbs.
Foots was seen leaving the area in a black 2012 Hyundai Genesis, according to police.
Detectives told Channel 2 Action News they have obtained a warrant for murder for Foots.
He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Notify the DeKalb Police Department at 770-724-7850 with any information about his whereabouts.
