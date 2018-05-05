Suspect on run after apartment complex shooting in Clay County

A suspect is at large following a Saturday shooting at an apartment complex in Clay County.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies had responded earlier to the shooting at the Cedar Bend apartments where a man was wounded.
Deputies said they believe the victim and the shooter know each other and were visiting someone.
The injured man was taken to the hospital. Deputies have not released how many times the man was shot.
According to surveillance video, you could hear several gun shots.
Deputies are looking for Kraig Dontell Long Jr., 28, who they believe has pertinent information about the shooting.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (904) 264-6512.
