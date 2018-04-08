Suspect sought after woman shot at Jacksonville apartments

Police are looking for a man connected to a shooting of a woman at a Jacksonville apartment complex Saturday night.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside an apartment unit at the Westgate apartment complex.
A woman in her 20s was shot in the rear and was taken to Orange Park Medical Center. The woman has has non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The shooter was last seen leaving the apartment complex on foot heading southbound towards 103rd Street, the Sheriff's Office added.
The man was wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.
#BREAKING: Agg Batt responding to 5200 blk E La Ventura Dr. Media staging Shiek @ 7361 103rd St, per #JSO.— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 8, 2018
