  • Suspect sought after woman shot at Jacksonville apartments

    Updated:

    Police are looking for a man connected to a shooting of a woman at a Jacksonville apartment complex Saturday night. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside an apartment unit at the Westgate apartment complex. 

    Related Headlines

    A woman in her 20s was shot in the rear and was taken to Orange Park Medical Center. The woman has has non-life-threatening injuries, police say. 

    The shooter was last seen leaving the apartment complex on foot heading southbound towards 103rd Street, the Sheriff's Office added. 

    The man was wearing black pants and a white T-shirt. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect sought after woman shot at Jacksonville apartments

  • Headline Goes Here

    One dead, four hurt after being struck by lightning in Hamilton County

  • Headline Goes Here

    St. Augustine philanthropist's mansion, high-end belongings up for sale…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pilot rescued from St. Johns River after seaplane crash in Palatka

  • Headline Goes Here

    Middleburg man, woman charged with growing marijuana, elderly neglect