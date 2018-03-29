Suspected burglar found hiding in ceiling of Clay food store, deputies say

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Clay County deputies say they were amazed to find a man hiding in the ceiling of a Green Cove Spring business building, according to officials with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Patrol officers responded Wednesday evening to an alarm call at the Easy Stop Food store on N. Orange Avenue in Green Cove Springs.
Deputies said the outside of the building appeared secured and, at first, they thought it was a false alarm.
But as they entered the building, deputies noticed out-of-place ceiling tiles and other material laying on the ground, sheriff's office officials said.
Deputies found that a man, identified as 38-year-old Nicholas James Hollifield, had entered from the rooftop and came down into the business.
The business owner later arrived at the scene as deputies set up a perimeter around the building.
Deputies said they arrested Hollifield and retrieved his firearm. He faces an armed burglary charge.
