Suspicious man sought after taking packages from porch in Nocatee

NOCATEE, Fla. - St. Johns County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who swiped packages from a porch in Nocatee.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted a photo Saturday of surveillance video of a man who walked up to a home on Nocatee Village Drive.
The man had taken several packages from the porch, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspicious man is asked to contact Deputy K. Johnson at kjohnson@sjso.org.
