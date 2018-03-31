  • Suspicious man sought after taking packages from porch in Nocatee

    Updated:

    NOCATEE, Fla. - St. Johns County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who swiped packages from a porch in Nocatee.

    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted a photo Saturday of surveillance video of a man who walked up to a home on Nocatee Village Drive. 

     READ: Ponte Vedra Beach homeowners under investigation for taking sand

    The man had taken several packages from the porch, the sheriff's office said.

    Anyone with information on the identity of the suspicious man is asked to contact Deputy K. Johnson at kjohnson@sjso.org

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspicious man sought after taking packages from porch in Nocatee

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect identified in killing of mother of 5 in her own driveway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shipwreck in St. Johns County in danger of breaking apart

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville The Loop, Little Caesars closed due to roaches, rodent droppings

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Unknown man approaches girl at Jacksonville elementary school