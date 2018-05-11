0 Suspicious man tried to give teen a ride home; Jacksonville mom is now warning other parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

A local mom is no longer letting her daughter walk home from the bus stop after she said her daughter was nearly kidnapped.

Neighbors are now saying they’d like to see more Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrols in the area of Morse Avenue and Rampart Road.

Every child should feel safe walking home from their school bus stop, but that sense of security is now gone for one 14-year-old girl.

“I was waving my hands, shouting, screaming, going ‘Someone please help me,’” said the girl.

Action News Jax met with the girl and her mom, who were too scared to show their faces for fear of being targeted again because the man involved remains on the loose.

Her mom, who we’ll call Ms. Jones, said her heart sank when her daughter called her in a panic Wednesday after school.

“’Hey mom, I almost got kidnapped,’ and she was very scared, shaky. We didn’t know what was going on,” Jones said.

A JSO police report shows the incident happened just before 3:15 p.m. near Rampart Road.

According to the police report, Jones’ daughter said the truck pulled up next to her and stopped. The driver then opened the passenger door and asked her if she needed a ride. She said no, and eventually flagged somebody down for help.

The driver sped off, heading south on Rampart Road.

“He was telling me, ‘Baby, get in the car. I’m not going to hurt you,’” said the girl. “He was like upset that I wasn’t getting in the car, he was like screaming, but I didn’t hear anything. I was trying to get help,” said the girl.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan came to the rescue.

“My thanks goes out to the guy that stopped and actually helped my daughter,” Jones said.

The driver is described as a white man 40 to 50 years old, wearing a red plaid shirt, with spiky gray hair and facial hair with gray sideburns, and he was driving a black Toyota truck.

Jones is thankful she gets to hug her daughter. She she's said proud of how the teen handled herself.

“It would’ve been worst Mother’s Day ever. I would never celebrate this day again if something would have happened to my child," said Jones.

If you know anything about this incident that could help JSO, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

