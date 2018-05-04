  • SWAT situation in Ortega Hills neighborhood in Jacksonville

    A SWAT team is trying to negotiate with an armed suicidal man in a home in an Ortega Hills neighborhood on Thursday. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out an alert just before 8 p.m. about the activity at 8300 Windypine Lane. 

    Investigators said the man is the only one in the home. 

    Police said the surrounding homes have been evacuated. 

    Investigators are expected to provide more information this evening in a news briefing.  

