0 SWAT situation in Ortega Hills neighborhood in Jacksonville

A SWAT team is trying to negotiate with an armed suicidal man in a home in an Ortega Hills neighborhood on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out an alert just before 8 p.m. about the activity at 8300 Windypine Lane.

Investigators said the man is the only one in the home.

Police said the surrounding homes have been evacuated.

Homes were evacuated, this Family Dollar was forced to close as well. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/DAtZXg62H9 — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 4, 2018

UPDATE: police are trying to negotiate with an armed suicidal man, who is alone in the home. Officers were contacted by the man's doctor. https://t.co/CZzTghcIEZ — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 4, 2018

Investigators are expected to provide more information this evening in a news briefing.

BREAKING: Police activity at 8300 Windypine Lane in Ortega Hills. @ActionNewsJax crew is on the way. UPDATES ON FOX30 at 10. @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/3XbFu8jkPJ — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 4, 2018

#JSO SWAT callout - Media staging area is at GATE located in the 5400 block of Collins Road. Media needs to stay at the staging area and not try to get closer. This is for your safety. https://t.co/X2bFjIOPXj — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2018

We're expected to hear from police very soon. https://t.co/CZzTghcIEZ — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 4, 2018

