0 Jacksonville man barricades self in home, SWAT on scene

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that there is police activity on Cavalry Blvd. in the Sandalwood neighborhood on the Southside.

According to Lt. Steve Mullen with JSO, officers responded to a domestic incident around 3:30 p.m. on Calvary Lane where a husband was extremely upset.

The husband has barricaded himself at the time and threatened to hurt himself and the officers if they followed him.

PHOTOS: JACKSONVILLE MAN BARRICADES HIMSELF INSIDE HOME

SWAT was called to the scene and working to speak with the husband.

Police said the man said he took some prescription drugs and are treating this as a suicide situation.

The families son was in the house at the time, but is now with his grandparents, according to Lt. Mullen.

Police said the wife doesn't seem to be in the house despite the original call of a domestic dispute.

Police are trying to reach out to the wife to locate her.

This is a developing story. Watch CBS47 at 5 and 6 for the latest.

Police responded to domestic dispute. Husband called after argument with wife & said he would harm officers and himself. He then barricaded himself inside ⁦@ActionNewsJax⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZCfbw2JiX9 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 15, 2018

Officers haven’t made contact with wife and don’t know where she is. There are concerned with her safety ⁦@ActionNewsJax⁩ pic.twitter.com/JeR1VmZ0yN — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 15, 2018

The man is armed inside the house. They are treating this as a suicide situation at this point ⁦@ActionNewsJax⁩ pic.twitter.com/MxTCCuEN76 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 15, 2018

The family’s son was also inside the house at the time but he is safe with family ⁦@ActionNewsJax⁩ pic.twitter.com/CHlIaKETfh — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 15, 2018

A command unit just got to the scene ⁦@ActionNewsJax⁩ pic.twitter.com/o3sLyTU5NO — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 15, 2018

I got this video from someone on scene. You can see snipers on a neighbor’s roof @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2sZe0bd7vv — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 15, 2018

Some homes have been evacuated and other neighbors can’t get to their homes ⁦@ActionNewsJax⁩ pic.twitter.com/DtCBYwXI63 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 15, 2018

