Jacksonville man barricades self in home, SWAT on scene

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that there is police activity on Cavalry Blvd. in the Sandalwood neighborhood on the Southside. 

    According to Lt. Steve Mullen with JSO, officers responded to a domestic incident around 3:30 p.m. on Calvary Lane where a husband was extremely upset. 

    The husband has barricaded himself at the time and threatened to hurt himself and the officers if they followed him. 

    SWAT was called to the scene and working to speak with the husband. 

    Police said the man said he took some prescription drugs and are treating this as a suicide situation. 

    The families son was in the house at the time, but is now with his grandparents, according to Lt. Mullen.

    Police said the wife doesn't seem to be in the house despite the original call of a domestic dispute.

    Police are trying to reach out to the wife to locate her.

