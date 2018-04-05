SWAT team responding to situation in Mandarin

Jacksonville police are responding to a SWAT situation in Mandarin.
The situation is happening in the 4100 block of Weatherwood E. Drive.
Related Headlines
Officers are expected to to provide more information at 5:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Watch CBS47 at 5 for the latest details.
#ANjaxBREAKING: SWAT responding to 4100 Weatherwood Est Dr in Mandarin, per #JSO. Media briefing at 5:30. Stay with @ActionNewsJax...— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}