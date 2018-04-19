Teacher Supply Depot back open in Jacksonville

For the first time in three months, the Duval Public Schools Teacher Supply Depot held a giveaway Thursday.
Dozens of teachers stopped by the new location at 4880 Bulls Bay Highway to get their hands on donated school supplies.
Action News Jax first told you in December that the old Lackawanna Alternative School building that housed the supply depot was off-limits after a fire and safety inspection.
The repairs were estimated to cost $2 million, an amount the school district said it didn't want to spend.
Since then, an area of the district warehouse was modified to become the new Teacher Supply Depot and materials were relocated there.
Cynthia Carter Woodbright, a teacher at Duval Academy, said she is relieved to have the supply depot back open.
“It's very important because being that Duval County is nonprofit and the teachers have to spend a lot of money on the supplies for the kids,” Woodbright said.
The Duval County Public School District said it will recommend to the school board that the old building be declared as excess property. Once designated, the district will have the opportunity to sell the property.
The district said the next school supply giveaway will be held in July.
