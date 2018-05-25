Teen accused of attacking female jogger at Ravine Gardens State Park in Palatka

A 13-year-old was arrested Friday after he attacked a female jogger at the Ravine Gardens State Park, police say.
The teen, who Action News Jax is not naming at this time, is charged with attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to a release from the Palatka Police Department.
The victim told police that the teen ran up behind her and physically attacked her. She fought the teen off and she ran away, later identifying the teen as the person who attacked her.
The teen was booked into the Putnam County Jail and then detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
