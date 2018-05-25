  • Teen accused of attacking female jogger at Ravine Gardens State Park in Palatka

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    PALATKA, Fla. -

    A 13-year-old was arrested Friday after he attacked a female jogger at the Ravine Gardens State Park, police say. 

    The teen, who Action News Jax is not naming at this time, is charged with attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to a release from the Palatka Police Department.

    Related Headlines

    The victim told police that the teen ran up behind her and physically attacked her. She fought the teen off and she ran away, later identifying the teen as the person who attacked her.

    The teen was booked into the Putnam County Jail and then detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen accused of attacking female jogger at Ravine Gardens State Park in Palatka

  • Headline Goes Here

    Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities investigating possible child drowning in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom accused of drinking for hours in Green Cove Springs bar with toddler…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Masked men caught on camera stealing $10,000 in tools, Jacksonville…