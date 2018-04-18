0 Teen accused of vandalizing St. Augustine cemetery

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday night in connection with vandalism at a St. Augustine cemetery.

Action News Jax is not naming the teen because he is a minor. He was arrested on charges of maliciously disturbing the contents of a grave, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more and violation of probation.

According to an arrest report, a witness told deputies they saw the teen breaking into graves in the mausoleum in the cemetery located at 2600 Old Moultrie Road.

The witness said she called out to the teen, who told her to "shut the f**k up and mind your own business." The teen then ran away into nearby woods.

When deputies arrived, they found "three separate urns containing the ashes of the deceased were spread in three separate locations on the grounds near the mausoleum," according to the report.

Deputies later located the teen a little over a mile away on U.S. 1 near the Volkswagen of St. Augustine dealership. The witness was brought to the area and positively identified him, saying, "That's him, I'm positive," the report said.

The teen was found with a white/off-white powdery substance on the right leg of his blue jeans, "consistent with the three separate piles of remains located approximately 20-30 feet west of the mausoleum next to the fence," the report said.

Dirt stains were found on the teen's white T-shirt, which deputies said was consistent with a vase/planter that had three urns missing and was broken at the base of the column.

Action News Jax spoke on Wednesday to the manager of the cemetery, who said no one actually lost their loved one's ashes.

The cemetery manager said five families had the doors to their loved ones' graves damaged and that damage has already been repaired.

Deputies initially said in the arrest report that a representative for the Flagler Memorial Cremation Society estimated the total amount of damage to be approximately $40,000. The cemetery manager said the damage looked worse at night and ended up not being that much.

The teen was booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

