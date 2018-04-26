0 Teen inspiring through harp at Wolfson Children's Hospital

Isabelle Scott’s dreams are on hold while she fights for her life.

But the 18-year-old is not letting leukemia stop her from inspiring others through music.

As Isabelle Scott strums and plucks the notes of Chanson dans la Nuit, her room at Wolfson Children’s Hospital seems to fade away.

“It’s something I can still hold onto. It’s something I can still do,” said Scott.

An award-winning singer and harpist, Scott was in the middle of college auditions when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I got one audition done and I had about four or five left, which had to be put on hold because I was in the middle of treatment. And we weren’t sure what was going to happen,” said Scott. “The future was very uncertain at that point.”

As Scott settles in for her fourth, and hopefully final, round of chemotherapy, she finds plucking her harp’s 46 strings brings encouragement to herself and others.

“Even with all of my issues, I can still get up and go over to the harp and play some piece or just something. And not only will I enjoy it, but the people around me will get to enjoy hearing it,” said Scott.

It’s a touch of sophistication and culture during a time of uncertainty.

