Teen shot at Brunswick mall carnival, police say

Police are investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot at a mall carnival Saturday night in Brunswick, according to the Glynn County Police Department.
Officers received a call about 10:15 p.m. of a possible active shooting in the Colonial Mall parking lot at Glynn Place.
Due to the initial information, officers from multiple agencies responded, including the Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Glynn County Schools Police.
However, officers on scene quickly determined there was no active shooting, and instead found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, Glynn County police said.
The teenager was airlifted to a hospital and his wounds were treated. He has since been released from the medical facility.
Investigators found out the shooting started from a fight between two teenagers. The investigation is still ongoing.
Investigators are asking anyone who was at the carnival at the time of the shooting that may have cell phone video or information about the incident to come forward, and contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.
