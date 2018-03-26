Teenager killed in Glynn County apartment shooting, police say

A 17-year-old boy died Sunday after he was shot at an apartment complex, the Glynn County Police Department said.
Police went to Eagle Point Apartments off Crispen Boulevard just before 5 p.m. on reports of a possible shooting.
Officers entered an apartment and found the 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen.
The teen was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System and was in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.
Police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.
