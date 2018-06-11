  • Tempers flare during meeting about indicted Jacksonville City Council members' bills

    By: Jenna Bourne , Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Tempers flared at Jacksonville City Hall on Monday, as a handful of city council members decided who will take over the pending legislation introduced by two indicted council members.

    Action News Jax broke the news of Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown’s 38-count indictment on money laundering and fraud charges on May 31st.

    Gov. Rick Scott suspended them the next day.

    “I’m taxed without representation,” said a man who lives in District 10 during Monday’s public comment.

    District 10 was Reggie Brown’s district.

    When Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown were suspended, they still had 10 pieces of pending legislation at city hall.

    On Monday, council members Reggie Gaffney, Sam Newby and Garrett Dennis volunteered to take over those bills in their absence.

    “Each one of these bills presented is an attempt to correct some of the disparities, the economic and social disparities that are persistent on the north side,” said a woman during public comment.

    One bill introduced by both suspended council members would require JEA to install water and sewer along all public highways and streets in pre-consolidation urban areas.

    Councilman Dennis asked the city’s general counsel whether it would be a Sunshine violation to talk to the suspended council members about the projects they were working on.

    “In order for us to kind of continue and make sure that their constituents are represented, we need to kind of pick their brains,” said Dennis.

    The attorney said to hold off for now, since it’s possible the suspended council members could be reinstated.

    As of Monday afternoon, 34 people have applied to replace the two council members during their suspension:

    • Barr, Charles
    • Breaker, James
    • Brisbane, Dwight
    • Brisbane, Terrance
    • Brunson, Niki
    • Chambliss, Keshan
    • Chavers, III, Ralph
    • Cox, Cornelius
    • Fields, Terry
    • Graham, Theresa
    • Greiner, James
    • Griffith, Chandra
    • Hall, Randolph
    • Harris, Leslie
    • Holly, Tameka
    • Holzendorf, King
    • James, Clarence
    • Johnson, Rahman
    • Lockett-Felder, Patricia
    • Mills, Celestine
    • Monroe, Kevin
    • Nixon, Angela
    • Pendleton, Christopher
    • Pittman, Ju’Coby
    • Pollock, Mincy
    • Priestly Jackson, Brenda
    • Rattigan, Molly
    • Spann, Barney
    • Tranquille, Jean
    • Walker, Nancy
    • Wilcox Jr., Albert
    • Williams, Darrin
    • Williams, Latangie
    • Willis, Joseph

    Gov. Scott’s spokesperson said he is still accepting applications. There is no timeline for Gov. Scott to appoint their replacements.

    In the meantime, Councilman Sam Newby is overseeing District 8 and Council President Anna Brosche is overseeing District 10.

    Just a short walk away from their former offices at City Hall, Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown are expected in federal court on Thursday for a hearing about whether they’re going to stick with the lawyers who represented them during their first appearance.

