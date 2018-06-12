0 The community continues the search for Joleen Cummings

It has been nearly a month since Nassau County mother, Joleen Cummings was last seen.

Even though deputies don't believe she is alive, people throughout the community are taking steps to help the sheriff’s office find her.

Through trees and open fields, people throughout the community were searching for Cummings.

“It’s really heartbreaking for the community and this is a very close-knit community,” search organizer Dale Barashes said.

Although her case is still an active investigation and the sheriff named Kimberly Kessler a prime suspect, Barashes said he can’t sit back and watch.

“I just feel a need to help,” Barashes said.

So that’s what he’s doing, along with hundreds of other people who are helping to search different areas of the county.

“Whenever you see someone suffering, your heart breaks for them and you want to do anything you can possibly do,” Barashes said.

Before the searches started, Barashes said he spoke with the sheriff’s office to get approval.

“They said we can’t advise you to do it, but can’t stop you from doing it,” Barashes said.

Action News Jax reached out to Cummings’ mother and she said that no one should take matters into their own hands, but she does hope her daughter is found.

“I hope that we can find Ms. Ann some clues to lead to closure,” Barashes said.

So far, 43 tips have come in to Crime Stoppers in the Cummings case as investigators and the community continue the search for answers.

There is another search planned for Tuesday at the Race Track gas station in Nassau County near Yulee.

Around 50 people are expected to show up.

