The Florida Department of Transportation says 9-B extension opening delayed

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the State Road 9-B extension in St. Johns County will not be opening as soon as expected, due to the inclimate weather.
FDOT does, however, say the estimated competion date should be sometime before the summer is over.
9-B will conntect to the St. Johns Parkway, which is being widened.
Action News Jax reported in March that FDOT feared the extension may not be completed until September, stating crews still had to put up signs, roadway lighting, and traffic signals.
