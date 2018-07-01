The Hope Scholarship Program provides relief to bullying victims

The Hope Scholarship Program allows victims of bullying and other crimes to transfer schools, according to the Department of Education.
Parent Clare Vaught said it would’ve helped her daughter, who suffered from depression after classmates bullied her.
Related Headlines
“It does a mental strain on the child because they don’t know how to cope with that,” Vaught said.
The Hope Scholarship Program is one of many provisions incorporated into House Bill 7055 to increase school choice.
The program allows victims to transfer to public schools with capacity or eligible private schools.
“I looked into private school, too, before I home-schooled. But, of course, the price was expensive,” Vaught said.
Gov. Rick Scott signed House Bill 7055 into law in March.
Proponents say it increases funds for charter schools, reading improvement programs, and private school access for disabled students.
But the 198-page bill also has some opponents.
Some say it is too similar to House Bill 7069, which got criticism from some who said it required the school board to make decisions that unconstitutionally restrict its right to operate public schools.
Sales tax revenue from motor vehicle transactions funds the scholarship program.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}