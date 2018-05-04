0 Thieves steal generators from Jacksonville business owner, stops her donating to good cause

A Jacksonville coffee truck owner is out of thousand of dollars.

The owner, Chauntel Ceaser, says thieves stole her two generators right off of her truck on Thursday morning.

Now she’s out of commission and doesn’t know when she’ll be up and running again.

Action News Jax Courtney Cole spoke to her find out how this also stops her from donating to a good cause.

Ceaser says Thursday morning was like any other morning.

She got up to bake cinnamon rolls and prepare her Chaunie’s Coffee truck for business.

“My passion for people mixed with my love of coffee just kind of birthed this coffee truck.”

But as she was backing out of the driveway, Ceaser says something unusual caught her eye.

"I stopped the truck right in the middle of the road. First I thought, ‘ oh, my generator cord came a-loose. Let me go tighten it.' Then I go in the back and realize both of them are gone."

Ceaser says the generators were sitting right on the back of her truck.

But now all that's left are the cords and straps used to secure them.

She told Action News Jax it breaks her heart to know anyone would do something like this.

“He had to bring tools and really think about this. He or she or whoever it was,” Ceaser told Action News Jax.

She said the two Honda generators were worth $6,000.

They were also pretty new, since she just launched her business on March 13.

“I’ve made so many phone calls today. I sat out here in the driveway this morning thinking, 'What am I going to do?”' Ceaser said.

Being out of commission not only stops her from making money, but from donating it to a good cause.

The international missionary says she partners with a friend in Portland, Oregon and uses his coffee brand called Anchor Grounds on her truck.

“His company partners with an organization in Mumbai, India and he gives back 35 percent of his proceeds to combat sex trafficking,” Ceaser said.

Ceaser said she wants the person or people who did this to know she’s not mad, she just wants her generators back.

“Hey man, I forgive. Man, girl—it’s all good. Come talk to me, we’ll have a cup of coffee, we’ll work it out, you know? I’m not mad, I’m not pressing charges. There is forgiveness, there is grace, I just need my generators.”

Ceaser has filed a report with the police and her insurance company.

