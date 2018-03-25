'Thinking about doing something:' Baker County man accused of making social media threats

A man was arrested and accused of making threats of social media, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Deputies received reports about a man making threats and posting photos of him posing with various weapons ranging from handguns to shotguns to assault style rifles.
Screenshots of the threats show messages from the man saying he was, "Thinking about doing something. Don't know if I should. Recent events say go for it."
The Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as Brandon Yancey, had recently been terminated by his employer for sexual harassment.
Deputies say it was believed that Yancey was distraught over termination and was possibly seeking retaliation.
On Saturday afternoon, deputies said they contacted Yancey and his family members at his house in Glen St. Mary, Florida.
Yancy confirmed with deputies that he was the person posing in the photos displaying the firearms. He denied specifically threatening anyone, deputies said.
Deputies searched the house with a warrant and recovered numerous firearms, including several assault style rifles, handguns, an AK-47 assault rifle, a black skull mask, gloves and clothing.
All of the items were seen in Yancey's pictures he posted to social media, deputies said.
Deputies said they recovered stocks from rifles and extended capacity magazines.
Yancey was taken to the Baker County Detention Center.
