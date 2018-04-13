  • This video of a Wolfson Children's Hospital patient playing the harp is so inspirational

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    A video of a teenager playing the harp in her hospital room at Wolfson Children's Hospital is simply inspirational.

    The hospital posted the video of Isabelle Scott, 18, practicing her harp as she prepares to study at a music conservatory. 

    Scott, who has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, practices her harp whenever she can, the hospital said. 

    Earlier in the week, Scott performed "Angel's Hymn" for the Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin. 

    The hospital said Scott is being discharged, but will return for more chemotherapy treatments this month. 

