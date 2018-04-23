  • Three people pulled from water after boat turns over near Dames Point Bridge

    Jacksonville rescue crews are responding to a report of an overturned boat with multiple people in the water by the Dames Point Bridge on Monday.

    Rescue units have pulled three people from the water, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

    JFRD said the boats have since been canceled as medical crews head to the area to check everyone out.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page and follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter for updates. 

