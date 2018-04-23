Three people pulled from water after boat turns over near Dames Point Bridge

Jacksonville rescue crews are responding to a report of an overturned boat with multiple people in the water by the Dames Point Bridge on Monday.
Rescue units have pulled three people from the water, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
Related Headlines
JFRD said the boats have since been canceled as medical crews head to the area to check everyone out.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page and follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter for updates.
Crews are responding to a report of an overturned boat with multiple people in the water by the Dames Point bridge— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) April 23, 2018
@USCGSoutheast has pulled 3 people from the water....our boats have cancelled, but medical crews are heading that way to check everyone out— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) April 23, 2018
CRASH: on the @DamesPtBridge NB blocking the right lane per FDOT. #WOKVtraffic— WOKV News (@WOKVNews) April 23, 2018
The Coast Guard pulled three people from the water. We can see them pulling a boat in the water @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/FLtaZLz7SJ— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) April 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}