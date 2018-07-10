Timehop data breach affects 21 million users

Data from roughly 21 million Timehop users was compromised during a breach on July 4.
Timehop is an app that shows users what social media content they posted on a given day years ago.
Officials with the company said hackers gained access to names, emails and phone numbers of Timehop users.
Private messages and financial information were not impacted and none of users' “memories,” the social media posts and photos that Timehop stores, were accessed, according to Timehop.
Timehop’s engineers locked out the attackers two hours after the breach was detected.
Timehop officials said keys that let Timehop read and show you your social media posts were also compromised, so you’ll have to re-authenticate the app.
