Top-rated Fleming Island restaurant closing its doors 2 months after termite swarm

A termite swarm proved to be too much for TripAdvisor’s top-rated restaurant in Fleming Island.
Action News Jax first reported on the problem at Mackey’s Munchies on March 1. On Monday, the owner announced plans to shut down.
“I don’t want to do this,” said Brandye Mackey, as she wiped away tears. Her husband was packing up the pots and pans in the kitchen.
Mackey said the restaurant lost about $6,500 during the week it was shut down. Her insurance didn’t cover it.
“You just have to have faith, even in the midst of termites,” Mackey said. “Everybody knows Mrs. Mackey loves to cry, fix her makeup and do it all again.”
Mackey’s Munchies’ lease is up at the end of the month and they’re not renewing it.
Their landlord confirms she asked for about 12 percent more in rent.
“When one door closes, another one will open. Just got to keep on knocking, that’s all,” said Mackey.
She said she’s already looking at a new possible location, but it’s not in Fleming Island.
