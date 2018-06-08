0 Town Center Parkway shooting: 1 of 3 teens killed played football at University Christian School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Four local families will never be the same following Tuesday night’s shooting that left three teenagers dead.

Only Keyontae Bullard, a rapper who goes by the stage name Yungeen Ace, is still alive, last reported by police in serious condition.

His promoter tells Action News Jax his career was taking off and he was "the next big thing in Jacksonville."

Fearing retaliation, one of Bullard’s friends asked to be anonymous and have their voice disguised

“It’s sad,” that person said of the shooting. “I just feel like this whole entire situation was shocking. I don’t care what the situation is and what the scenario is, no one deserves that.”

Jercoby Groover, 19, once a dual-threat running back and strong safety for University Christian School, was killed.

At 5: "You know he’s in heaven shining down on us."



Local football coach remembers one of the young men murdered, as #JSO works to track down the killer(s). @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews https://t.co/xdtDfNkc4T pic.twitter.com/h29v4ffEMP — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 7, 2018

Action News Jax spoke with his former coach David Penland.

“When I found out the news, I was sick to my stomach,” Penland said. “He was a good player, was always smiling, the kids loved him, he had a great personality, and he was always a pleasure to be around.”

With no arrests announced and no suspect information given, one belief is helping this coach and these families get by.

“You know he’s in heaven shining down on us,” Penland said.

