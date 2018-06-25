0 Transgender community worried for safety after third Jacksonville trans woman shot, killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The local transgender community says they're growing worried for their safety as the third transgender woman has been shot and killed in Jacksonville in 2018.

Sunday’s victim was found dead at a hotel in Baymeadows.

“Everybody's in an uproar. Everybody feels there's a target on their back,” said Paige Mahogany Parks, a local LGBTQ advocate and founder of the Transgender Awareness Project.

JSO has not confirmed that the victim is a transwoman, but Parks says the victim is.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a black male, in his 20s, who appears to identify as female.

Parks told Action News Jax Courtney Cole LGBTQ supporters usually look forward to June because its PRIDE month.

June is a time for the LGBTQ community to celebrate life, but after Sunday night’s incident, many are fearing for their lives instead.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a black male, in his 20s, who appeared to identify as a woman--was found dead at the Quality Inn on Dix Ellis Trail just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Paige Mahogany Parks, a local advocate for the LGBTQ community says she was devastated when she found out about it.

"I was very upset. My friend called me this morning and she asked me about the transgender woman that was killed at the hotel…and I was like no, not again,” said Parks.

Action News Jax told you earlier this month about Antash'a English, a trans-woman who was found dead on Ella Street.

In February, Celine Walker was shot and killed in a hotel near the St. Johns Town Center.​

Parks told me she worries someone could be targeting all of the transgender women in the Jacksonville area.

“It's like Jacksonville is becoming a hub for transgenders being murdered here and it doesn't make any sense,” said Parks.

FEBRUARY 4: Advocate calls for community support after murder of transgender woman

JSO investigators were seen at a room, with a balcony, on the third floor taking pictures and removing what appeared to be a body.

Parks told Action News Jax she plans to lay low, because she said she wants to live to see another day.

“There's a target on every transgender woman's back here. We have to watch our back, we have to be careful where we go. You know, it's crazy that we have to live in solitude, just to stay alive.”

JSO says they don’t know much about the suspect, except that he or she was driving a beige vehicle.

JUNE 8: Neighbor who called 911 to get help for shooting victim talks to Action News Jax​

Anyone with information is urged to call crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Parks says anyone who’s tired of all of the violence is welcome to join her at the Duval County Courthouse on Wednesday, for a Trans Lives Matter rally, at 7:00 p.m.

JUNE 1: Jacksonville murder victim identified as 38-year-old transgender woman

LGBTQ Advocate Paige Mahogany Parks is calling on any and everyone in the community, who’s fed up with the violence, to come down to the courthouse on Wednesday evening for a “Call for Justice”. Check out the flyer below. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jwBnR2iVYa — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 25, 2018

Four transgender women have been shot, in total this year, in Jacksonville.

Tonight the LGBTQ community wonders who could be next? And if they're being targeted. --How one LGBTQ advocate is calling for justice...on @ActionNewsJax at 11. — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 25, 2018

#DixEllisDeadlyShooting JSO taking police tape down right now. @ActionNewsJax But JSO cars still on scene. pic.twitter.com/MRfFPxfvww — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 24, 2018

The victim at the Quality Inn on Dix Ellis Trail is the 3rd transwoman who has died due to gun violence in Jacksonville this year. Earlier this month Antash'a English was found dead on Ella St. Celine Walker was killed in a hotel near the St. Johns Town Center. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3DqFoVLpS9 — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 25, 2018

"Why during Pride month? This is a month where we’re supposed to be celebrating lives..." --An LGBTQ advocate says she fears for her safety following the deadly shooting @ the Quality Inn. How she's plan to call for a stop to the violence..on @ActionNewsJax at 11. pic.twitter.com/QIDpIDgW91 — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 25, 2018

#DixEllisDeadlyShooting —In the last few minutes, the Medical Examiner has left the scene. But it remains closed off with police tape. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Xwmaa9VNkk — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 24, 2018

#DixEllisDeadlyShooting

This, third floor room, is where I’ve seen investigators taking pictures. JSO hasn’t specified what part of the Inn the shooting occurred. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oZka9WQivF — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 24, 2018

#DixEllisDeadlyShooting —An @ActionNewsJax source is saying the deceased victim at the Quality Inn is a transgender woman. Still waiting on JSO to confirm this. If this is true, this would be the 4th shooting involving a transgender victim, this year. pic.twitter.com/r5qfPqFKXA — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 24, 2018

#DixEllisDeadlyShooting

-Just-in-case you’re not familiar with the area where this happened, let me give you a look at what else is near the Quality Inn. It’s actually right across the street from JSO Zone 3 substation. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/l7gq2oGveV — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 24, 2018

#DixEllisDeadlyShooting

-The only info JSO has about a suspect, at this time, is that he/she may have been driving a beige vehicle

-It’s still a very active scene nearly 4 hours later.

-JSO says they plan to be out here @ the Quality Inn for quite a while. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eFCsIWHpsj — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 24, 2018

Here’s #whatweknownow about deadly shooting on Dix Ellis Trail per JSO:

-Happened shortly after 1PM

-@ Quality Inn

-@JFRDJAX also responded, pronounced victim dead on scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NeaD8It2Ao — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.