Tree limb dangling 6 months after reported to city of Jacksonville

A heavy tree limb is dangling over a Wonderwood neighborhood street where kids play.
A neighbor reported it to the city of Jacksonville six months ago.
The city marked the trunk with an orange dot last year, but the limb hasn’t been removed yet.
“This is a lively neighborhood with young children, very young children,” said neighbor Richard, who is worried the snapped limb could fall on them.
“If they’re playing around, it could come down at any time,” Lizotte said.
Last week, 7-year-old Tripp Halstead died five years after a tree limb fell on him at his day care, damaging his brain.
“Since September, nothing’s been done,” said neighbor Ira Whitcup, who reported the danger on Aspen Ridge Court about two weeks after Hurricane Irma. “I’d just like to see it taken care of, that’s all.”
The tree is on a rental property, owned by a company in the Virgin Islands called Home SFR Borrower III LLC, which is owned by Altisource Asset Management Corp.
Action News Jax called Altisource Asset Management, but could not get through to anyone or leave a voicemail.
We called the company’s registered agent in Florida, CT Corp.; it’s a company that offers its services as a Florida registered agent for foreign companies.
CT Corp. said it would not pass along our contact information to SFR Borrower III LLC.
The city cited the owner months ago.
Jacksonville Assistant General Counsel Craig Feiser said the delay is because of backups caused by the hurricane, but the work order is now in the hands of a tree contractor.
