Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
A "massive land and air search" is on for two missing children in Putnam County.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Susanne Marie Morrison, 10, and Samuel Josiah Morrison, 8, were last seen in their residence at approximately 5 a.m. Monday.
Deputies are currently conducting the extensive search in a wooded area off of State Road 19 and West Peniel Road.
Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner is en route to the scene and will have updates on CBS47 at 5 and on her Twitter page @ChristyANJax.
Resources from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are actively searching for the two children. @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 2, 2018
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: These two children are missing in Putnam County. Several agencies are assisting in the search. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/KaVw0p1xZm— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 2, 2018
