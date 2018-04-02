  • Two children reported missing in Putnam County

    Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

    A "massive land and air search" is on for two missing children in Putnam County.

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Susanne Marie Morrison, 10, and Samuel Josiah Morrison, 8, were last seen in their residence at approximately 5 a.m. Monday. 

    Deputies are currently conducting the extensive search in a wooded area off of State Road 19 and West Peniel Road. 

