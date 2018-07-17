0 UNF student saves mom and dies in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -

A local mother said her son saved her life in the seconds before a crash that claimed his life.

Greg Yutuc, 22, was the only person killed in a three-vehicle crash near the Buckman Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Greg Yutuc died in a crash this weekend. His family tells me they were all in the car and he died saving his mom’s life @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Lr0HEULhrx — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) July 17, 2018

Stitches lined Gerry Yutuc’s bruised eyelid and his wife, Charina, had a seat belt burn across her chest.

“All I remember is seeing that red car and we are spinning around,” Gerry Yutuc said.

They were headed back from their family vacation and were driving on I-295 with their three kids in their van when state troopers said a 21-year-old driver rear-ended another car, then cut off their van.

“It was too late for me,” Yutuc said.

Their son, Greg, was sitting in the passenger seat and grabbed the steering wheel at the last second.

“So the impact could be on his side, to avoid the impact on mom,” Yutuc said.

Yutuc said the van flipped.

“I looked around and saw four people. My wife, my two daughters and without Greg,” Yutuc said.

Greg was thrown from the vehicle and an officer on scene told them their son didn’t make it.

“We didn’t have a chance to hug him and say goodbye,” Yutuc said.

Since Greg was a child, his parents said he’s been on several mission trips and had plans of becoming a missionary.

In his 22 years on earth, they tell me he impacted so many lives @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4MUbdRr3l3 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) July 17, 2018

“His heart is really sharing the gospel,” Yutuc said.

In his 22 years, Yutuc said his only son impacted so many lives.

“I know we have a great son, but I didn’t know the extent of his influence,” Yutuc said.

It was unconditional, selfless love they said Greg will be most remembered by.

“He inspired us and we want to be an inspiration,” Yutuc said.

Their family said the community support has been overwhelming.

“He inspired us and we want to be an inspiration.” Greg Yutuc’s dad tells me his son always reminded them what was important in life & now that he’s gone he wants his legacy to live on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xcUTkVY14U — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) July 17, 2018

