Unloaded firearm, knife found in vehicle dropping off student at Sandalwood High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

An unloaded firearm and a knife was found in the vehicle of a person dropping a student off at Sandalwood High School on Wednesday.

Duval County School Police located the knife and firearm and the individual driving the vehicle and the student were taken into custody, according to a robocall to parents from from Principal Saryn Hatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Who is Tammie Jo Shults, pilot of Southwest flight that had engine explosion?

Mother of 3 crashes motorcycle into Jacksonville restaurant, dies

Jacksonville military flag controversy: 10 things you need to know

Family of Kyle Plush storms out of Cincinnati council meeting

Hatcher said all students and staff remained safe during the incident.

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson said as of late Wednesday afternoon, they were unaware of any arrests stemming from the incident.

Below is the text of Hatcher's robocall:

Good Afternoon parents and guardians of Sandalwood High School. This is Principal Hatcher calling to notify you of an incident that occurred today and the proactive, safety measures we took to ensure the safety of our campus. This morning, Duval County School Police and school administrators located an unloaded firearm and a large knife in the vehicle of an individual that was dropping a student off on campus. The items were immediately confiscated by law enforcement and both the individual and the student who had been dropped off were taken into custody. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate and criminal charges as well as school discipline are pending. All students and staff remained safe throughout this time. We greatly appreciate the swift action of Duval County School Police and staff. We are also thankful for the protocols in place that led to this discovery. The investigation began as part of a routine search of students who were entering campus after normal school arrival times. The search of the student uncovered a magazine containing ammunition, which led school police to detain the vehicle that dropped off the student and search it. Thanks to our protocol of locking all school entrance gates, with the exception of our guarded main gate, we were able to detain the vehicle quickly. As we work toward ensuring safety on our campus, we ask for your parental support and partnership. Please talk with your child about this incident, and continue to emphasize their role in keeping our school safe. We encourage you to monitor your child’s belongings and the items he or she may bring to school. Any firearm or weapon brought to school is a violation of the Code of Conduct. Offender(s) can face disciplinary action by the district as well as possible criminal charges with serious consequences. Please do not hesitate to contact me at 904-646-5100 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you and have a good afternoon.