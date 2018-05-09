  • U.S. attorney's office response to Corrine Brown appeal: Dismissed juror wouldn't follow instruction

    The U.S. attorney’s office made its case in a brief filed Wednesday morning in former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s appeal of her conviction on corruption charges.

    In May 2017, a jury found Brown guilty on 18 fraud and tax offenses in federal court.

    Brown’s appeal centers on whether the judge improperly dismissed and replaced a juror during deliberations.

    Juror No. 13 told his fellow jurors and then the judge that the Holy Spirit told him Brown was innocent on all counts.

    In Wednesday’s brief, the U.S. attorney’s office argues that the judge made the right call. 

    “The record amply supports the court’s findings that Juror No. 13 was not following the court’s instructions, did not understand that he was not following those instructions, and, if left on the jury, would likely continue not to follow those instructions,” the brief said.

    Brown turned herself in at the end of January to serve her five-year prison sentence.

