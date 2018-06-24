0 Veterans invited to join free weekly sports activities in Jacksonville

With every hoist of his arm, veteran Perry Cannedy builds strength and confidence.

The Marine Corps veteran said the rock climbing Sunday was less about exercise and more about the people he was with.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into, you know? And all of a sudden I have all these veterans and we’re all loving on each other,” Cannedy said.

He is part of the Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation program, which hosted a special rock climbing event at the Edge Rock Gym in Jacksonville this weekend.

Sixty people came out to climb and a special pulley system developed by a competitive rock climber allowed amputees and paraplegics to participate.

"There's lots of tears, lots of squeals, lots of laugher," Alice Krauss said. "And overcoming a lot of fear whether it be heights or just pushing beyond their perceived limits of what their body and mind can do."

Krauss is an occupational therapist who founded the program at Brooks 12 years ago after recognizing people with disabilities were often living lives characterized by social isolation and physical inactivity – which led to depression, suicide and substance abuse.

The program hosts special events and 13 free weekly sports activities for those living with disabilities.

“From mindfulness-based yoga to adaptive golf to cycling, rugby, basketball, bowling, billiards, we have just about everything,” Alice Krauss said.

A $46,000 grant from the department of veterans affairs is allowing Krauss to recruit more veterans.

“They seem to really be drawn to our program because of the comradery, because of the support they get and because of the non-judgment acceptance,” Krauss said.

Gloria Thompson, an Air Force veteran, said the program kept her alive and active after her leg was amputated three years ago.

She said she’s been recruiting veterans ever since her first sports event with the group.

“If they’re feeling alone, lonely and useless, come on out and do this. Give it a try. You're going to find something that you enjoy,” Thompson said.

Brooks offers free transportation to and from activities, with some exceptions. Anyone interested in joining is asked to call 904-345-7314.

You can also find out more information on the program’s website brooksadaptivesportsandrecreation.com.

