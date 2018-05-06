Video: Driver crashes into Jacksonville auto shop, runs away

Surveillance video shows a woman running off after an SUV crashed into a Jacksonville building Saturday.
Workers spent hours Sunday boarding up the damage at Maxi Auto Care on Beach Boulevard after the SUV took out a concrete column and damaged two garage doors Saturday night.
Two surveillance cameras captured video of the crash and driver.
“Me and my co-worker kind of ran out and saw the aftermath of the car being towed out and just like cement falling,” Victoria Bustamante, who works in the area, said.
The business owner said the female driver got away but he believes police know who she is because of the SUV and belongings she left behind.
People who work in the area said they were surprised the woman could walk after hitting the building.
“That’s a lot of bricks. You hit that then walk away from it? That’s a miracle,” Corey Mcdowell said.
The business owner says an insurance adjuster will come out and survey the damage.
He said the shop will be open for business Monday.
