0 VIDEO: Jacksonville family saves kitten on I-95

A Jacksonville family saved a kitten from the side of I-95 Sunday.

Rebecca Marshall rescued the kitten, while her daughter, Allison Bullard, caught the entire event on video.

It happened where I-95 North goes over the Trout River near Zoo Parkway.

You can see from these pictures that Magnum is nursing a hurt eye. The family says he also has an injured back leg, but they know it could’ve been so much worse.



WATCH @ActionNewsJax at 10 & 11! pic.twitter.com/Sdg9UrKdJz — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 19, 2018

Marshall said she was looking out the window when she spotted the kitten.

“We hurried and got off the exit and turned around,” Marshall said. “I was scared to death it’d be hit by a car or something by then.”

KITTEN 🐱 RESCUE CAUGHT ON VIDEO: “We were so scared he was going to run into traffic. It was scary.”



On @ActionNewsJax at 10, we speak with the #Jacksonville family who spotted the little guy just feet from interstate traffic, & rushed in to save it. pic.twitter.com/VS13cpQ9rX — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 19, 2018

Bullard started to record, and nearly two agonizing minutes went by before they were able to get to the kitten.

“We were so scared he was going to run into traffic,” Bullard said. “He just ran straight ahead, it was scary.”

The kitten darted, but Marshall was able to catch up to it as it was trying to get into a storm drain.

“I just threw the towel over him and that was it, I caught him,” Marshall said.

The family wasn’t sure how the kitten ended up there.

Just last week, Action News Jax told you about a kitten thrown out a car window on the Dames Point Bridge.

In the last year, we’ve told you about several cases of kittens thrown to their deaths.

Action News Jax Crime and Safety Expert Dale Carson said that’s a crime punishable by up to 5 years behind bars.

“It’s Aggravated Animal Abuse, and it’s a felony, and it’s serious here in the state of Florida,” Carson said.

If you do happen to see someone throw an animal from a moving vehicle, be sure to get the license plate number and call police to report the incident.

Thankfully, the kitten from Sunday’s incident should be fine.

“My dad, he noticed that we found him on Mile Marker 357, so we decided to name him Magnum, like the gun,” Bullard said.

“My dad, he noticed that we found him on Mile Marker 357, so we decided to name him Magnum, like the gun.”



Tonight, the tabby kitten is nursing a hurt eye & bad leg, but from the story you’ll see on @ActionNewsJax at 10, it’s clear he cashed in on one of his nine lives. 🐱 🐈 pic.twitter.com/jnNeFN6z2Q — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 19, 2018

They're bringing Magnum to the Jacksonville Humane Society Tuesday.

“I knew that I was in danger the whole time, scared to death,” Marshall said. “But, I can’t just leave an innocent life.”

“So, it was worth it?” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn asked

“It was worth it,” Marshall replied. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

Share this post with your neighbors:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.