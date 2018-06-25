0 Video: Pregnant Jacksonville woman stabbed during street fight

A brutal fight between two women on the Westside was caught on camera.

It happened in the Woodland Estates neighborhood off 103rd Street Friday.

The video appears to show a woman in blue shorts pick up an object off the ground and attack the other woman. You can hear people in the background say, “she’s got a knife.”

Action News Jax spoke to a neighbor off camera who said the object was a box cutter -- and that the fight was over a guy.

The victim who was cut claims she is pregnant.

According to her Facebook post, she said she went to the hospital to get checked out and that her unborn baby is doing fine.

The fight unfolded just steps from where Taylor Brantley lives.

“Since there is proof and all that I think somebody should get in serious trouble,” Brantley said.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO to see if any arrests have been made.

We’re still waiting on a response.

"She's like, 'I'm pregnant.'" Taylor Brantley said the fight unfolded just feet from her home. She's calling for the people involved to be arrested. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/h6leXyGs3q — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) June 25, 2018

